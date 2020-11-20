Punjab to make law to punish substandard seed makers

LAHORE:The issue of preparation and research of new and quality cotton seeds was discussed at a three-hour long meeting chaired by Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Governor House.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, it was decided that legislation would be made to award severe punishment to those who were involved in making substandard seeds. It was decided to enlist the help of researchers from the USA and China for the preparation and research of new seeds.

Governor and CM would oversee the matters, the meeting decided. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Food Fakhr Imam, Punjab ministers, chief secretary and representatives of private sector.

During the meeting, it was decided that a 10-member committee headed by Punjab Minister Hasnain Jehanian Gardezi would be set up to work on seed preparation and research and this committee would meet every week while the members of the committee will meet the governor and the CM every 15 days to decide the future strategy.

It was decided in the meeting that the government will take the private sector on board in this matter. A separate coordination committee of the federal government and the provincial officers of Punjab was also set up.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Governor Ch Sarwar said that the agricultural universities of the province have been given the target to expedite research on the new seed and a report would be taken from them every month regarding steps taken in this regard.

I am happy that Gohar Ijaz of APTMA has announced funding for new seed research, the governor said and added that whatever funds Gohar Ijaz will provide, ‘we will use it only for research, not a single penny of it will be spent on any other purpose. Federal and Punjab governments are also providing funds for it’.

Ch Sarwar said Punjab will also legislate for strict action against substandard seed makers for which homework has been started immediately. The Punjab government and the private sector are on the same page. The government will use all its resources for the development of the agricultural sector. Those who provide substandard seeds do not deserve any concessions. They are also enemies of the country’s development. The workthat will be done now to increase cotton production will be unprecedented in the past, the governor said.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government would use all its resources for the preparation and research of new cotton seeds. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is that we have to make the farmers prosperous and strong, the CM added.

Federal Minister Fakhr Imam said that it is an important step to initiate a joint effort for this matter. Efforts should be made to produce more cotton in Pakistan than in India. Now that a committee of officers concerned of the federal and Punjab governments has been formed, matters will be expedited and the public will witness positive outcomes in this crucial matter, the minister said.