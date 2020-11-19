Qatar commander lauds Pak Army’s role in regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated the contributions of Pakistan Army for regional peace and security and role in training of Qatar’s Armed Forces.

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS said that Pakistan valued its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.