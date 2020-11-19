Aqeel moves into Sheheryar Malik Tennis quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan number one Aqeel Khan moved into the quarter-finals along with other seeded players in the ongoing 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship 2020 here at Bagh-e-Jinnah courts.
On Wednesday, matches in men’s singles, under 14 and under 18 categories were played.
Men’s singles pre quarters: Aqeel Khan beat Usman Rafiq 6-1, 6-1, Muzammil Murtaza beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-2, 6-3, M Shoaib beat Heera Ashiq 7-6, 6-2, Yousaf Khalil beat Ejaz Khan 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, Shehzad Khan beat Syed Nofil Kaleem 6-1, 6-2, Mudassar Murtaza beat Ahmad Babar 6-1, 6-3, M Abid beat Hassan Riaz 6-2, 6-0, Ahmad Chaudhry beat Aqib Hayat 6-3, 6-4.
U-14 quarter-finals: Bilal Asim beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-2, 6-3, Hamid Israr beat Asad Zaman 6-0, 6-0, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 7-5, 7-5, Ahmad Nael beat Shahsawar 7-5, 6-2,
U-18 pre quarters: M Shoaib beat Bilal Asim 6-3, 6-3, Hamid Israr beat Uzair Khan 6-4, 6-4, Aqib Hayat beat Haider Ali Rizwan 6-4, 6-3, Semi Zeb beat Hasam Khan 6-4, 6-1, Mahatir Muhammad beat Shaeel Durab 6-1, 6-1, Farman Shakeel beat Nalain Abbas 6-0, 6-3, Hasheesh Kumar beat Kamran Khan 6-0, 6-0.