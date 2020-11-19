Man held for injuring wife

LAHORE : Civil Lines Investigation police arrested a man for injuring his wife. The accused Abdul Wahab had shot at and wounded his wife on filing divorce petition. Similarly, Baghbanpura Investigation police arrested a man Mubarak for injuring his wife over a domestic issue.

465 profiteers arrested in month: During the Punjab government’s crackdown on profiteers going on to ensure availability of essential commodities at officially-fixed rates, as many as 465 people were arrested and 451 FIRs registered, besides imposition of fine of more than Rs 20 million on the violators during the current month, a meeting chaired by the Punjab chief secretary was briefed.

The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities especially flour and sugar. The chief secretary said hoarders and profiteers would be dealt with an iron hand.

He said that due to the government’s initiatives, flour and sugar are available in abundant quantity in the open market and the supply of sugar at low prices has brought relief to the common man. He maintained that the imported sugar is being supplied to the districts as per their demand to ensure abundant availability of sugar at lower prices.

The CS also asked the cane commissioner Punjab to submit a report to him on the start of crushing by sugar mills and payments to the farmers.

The industries secretary briefed the meeting that so far 26,000 metric tonnes of imported sugar have dispatched to the districts, out of which, 24,000 metric tonnes in the open market and 1,374 metric tonnes in Sahulat bazaars have been sold.

He said that according to the survey of the forecasting committee, supply of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes in Punjab would improve by the end of the current month.

He said that essential items, including flour and sugar, are available at discounted rates in 361 Sahulat bazaars established in the cities across the province and yesterday the footfall of visitors was recorded 262,000 in these bazaars.