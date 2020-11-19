Young manâ€™s murder mystery remains unsolved

Police have yet to ascertain the motive behind a young man's murder in Karachiâ€™s Surjani Town.

Iftikhar Ali, son of Zafar, was shot dead in front of his father on Tuesday night. Police said the deceased was a former student of a public universityâ€™s mass communication department.

Iftikhar recently came back to Karachi from Dubai and was working with his father at his shop in New Karachi, police added.

As per a preliminary investigation, police have concluded that the man was not gunned down for resisting a mugging or robbery bid. Iftikhar, who was accompanied by his father in their car, came under attack shortly after their vehicle came to a halt outside their home.

SHO Rao Nazim said there was a power outage in the area when the man was killed and that his father did not see who pulled the trigger. No CCTV footage or witness to the crime was available, police added.

Iftikhar was fifth among eight siblings. Police said two spent shells of a 9mm pistol were found at the crime scene and that a case against unidentified assailants had been registered on behalf of the victimâ€™s brother.