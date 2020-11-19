Burglars clad in police uniform rob Surjani house

A gang of criminals clad in police uniforms barged into a house in Karachiâ€™s Surjani Town neighbourhood on Wednesday, making off with the dowry the family had arranged for an upcoming marriage.

A police official said the incident took place at a house owned by a man named Nadeem and located in Sector 36 of Surjani Town.

According to the owner of the house, an armed group of around a dozen men wearing police uniforms arrived in a police van and barged into his home.

The victim said the suspects held all the family members hostage at gunpoint and robbed cash, gold, jewellery and other valuables before escaping from the house. Nadeem told the police the suspects looted all the valuables arranged by the family as dowry for an upcoming marriage. Police have registered a case and started looking into the matter.

Two wounded

Two people were wounded in firing incidents.

According to the Korangi Industrial Area police, 25-year-old Abid was wounded in Mehran Town. He was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment.

The police said the man was a security guard of a private company and the incident took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid. The robbers also took the guardâ€™s gun with them while fleeing.

Separately, 30-year-old Majid, son of Abdur Raheem, was injured for putting up resistance to a robbing bid in Korangiâ€™s Bilal Colony. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.