ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Tuesday termed ‘fabricated’ a media report claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an interview, had mentioned the US pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel.

The report, published by the Middle East Eye, said the premier had told local media that "Israel's deep influence in the US" was behind the pressure, says media reports.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the prime minister had clearly articulated Pakistan’s position that unless a just settlement of Palestine issue satisfactory to the Palestinian people, Pakistan could not recognise Israel. He said the prime minister had emphasized that Pakistan’s policy in this regard was rooted in Quaid-i-Azam’s vision.

“The prime minister’s remarks are an unequivocal reaffirmation of Pakistan’s position on the subject, leaving no room for baseless speculation,” he said. Chaudhri said Pakistan will continue to support a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions as well as international law, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine.