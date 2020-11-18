PPP issues new details of Bakhtawar’s soon-to-be spouse

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday released new details about Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s soon-to-be spouse and his family members in a bid to put to rest rumours circulating on social media about the upcoming engagement.

The PPP media cell clarified all the misinformation being shared on social and electronic media. The PPP media cell clarified that Mahmood Choudhry — son of Mohammad Younas Chaudhry and Begum Suriya Choudhry — is based in Dubai, where he manages a diversified business.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, will be engaged to Mahmood Choudhry on Nov 27th 2020. Mahmood Choudhry hails from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan.

Muhammad Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates in 1973, where through hard work, he established businesses in the construction and transport industry. Mahmood, the last born of five siblings was born on July 28, 1988 in the city of Abu Dhabi. He completed his primary schooling in Abu Dhabi and secondary schooling in the United Kingdom. Mahmood further went on to study law at the University of Durham.

The family’s primary country of residence remains the United Arab Emirates, where Mahmood continues to run his businesses in construction, finance and tech. While Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, from her twitter account, also tweet and she wrote that, “Thank you everyone for the good wishes. Unfortunately the cards were leaked before even scheduled to be officially sent! Have absolutely NO affiliation with any family in the US, which is being popularly quoted by most media. Hope this clears up all misinformation.”