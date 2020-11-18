Grave injustice: 329 students given A-1 grade

SUKKUR: Officials of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Sukkur, committed a grave injustice against the truly deserving and hardworking students by providing A-1 grade to 329 students from class IX to XII while earning millions of rupees illegally, it was claimed. Errant officials allegedly manipulated the official policy to hurt the students’ future to enter the professional colleges.

The secretary of boards and universities across the country had through a notification directed the respective chairmen boards of the intermediate and secondary education to promote the students of the IX, X, XI, XII classes by increasing three per cent marks to their past year results as the children could not appear in the exams due to the pandemic.

According to sources, as many as 329 students applied for improvement to the BISE, Sukkur. The board officials instead of following the policy directives, went ahead to award A-1 grades to them allegedly against payment of millions of rupees.

Those benefitting from the largesse of the Sukkur BISE officials allegedly included 104 pre-medical and 11 pre-engineering students of District Khairpur, 58 pre-medical and seven of pre-engineering of District Naushahro Feroze, 45 pre-medical and six pre-engineering of District Ghotki, 58 pre-medical and 10 pre-engineering students of Sukkur. The beneficiaries have the following seat numbers:

Pre Engineering: 105553, 105993, 106613, 106121, 106300, 10372, 106485, 106488, 106761 and 106979. All of these have been given A 1 grades. According to official sources, in 2019 1,518 pre-medical students and 572 of pre-engineering students qualified for grade-A1, but in 2020, the BISE officials usurped the rights of hardworking students and awarded A-1 grades to 1,681 Pre-engineering students and 670 in Pre-Medical students.

When the Controller Examination BISE, Sukkur, Abdul Sami Soomro, was contacted to give his viewpoint over such a sensitive issue, he initially did not respond and later switched off his phone.