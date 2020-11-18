close
Wed Nov 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2020

Hamza Shahbaz’s remand extended

Lahore

LAHORE:An accountability court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz until 1 December in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. The court has also summoned again Secretary Home and SP headquarters for the same date. In the reference, NAB blamed Hamza Shahbaz; chief executive of Ramzan Sugar Mills, for getting constructed a drain, facilitating his mill with the public money in Chiniot.

