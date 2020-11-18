Hamza Shahbaz’s remand extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:An accountability court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz until 1 December in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. The court has also summoned again Secretary Home and SP headquarters for the same date. In the reference, NAB blamed Hamza Shahbaz; chief executive of Ramzan Sugar Mills, for getting constructed a drain, facilitating his mill with the public money in Chiniot.