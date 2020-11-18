Seerat Week celebrations

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) is celebrating “Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)” Week with great respect.

In connection with this, LAC is organising programmes to pay homage to our beloved Prophet (PBUH) in which Alhamra already released a Qawwali “Marhaba Sarkar Agaye” two instrumental Qawwali “Bhar Do Jhuli” and “Tajdaar-e-Haram” on flute and also going to release 99 names of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said Alhamra is celebrating “Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)” Week on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar from 16 to 22 November to pay respect to our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH) who is a role model for every person of the entire world who believes in Allah and the Day of Judgment. She stated that to highlight the Islamic art Alhamra is holding a calligraphy exhibition and a workshop for the promotion of Islamic calligraphy.

World peace: Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that on the direction of the chief minister, Shan-e-Rehmatul Lil Aalmeen Week is being observed with full devotion and respect across the province.

Devotional prayers are being offered in the honour of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). A Muslim's faith cannot be completed unless he has the love for the Prophet (PBUH) in his heart.

In his special message, he said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is such a great personality who changed the world with his high character and good morals. The life and example of the Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon of light for humanity. He said that the world could be made a haven of peace by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The benefactor of humanity, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is dearer to us than anything else in the universe.

District Admin: District Administration Lahore continued its events regarding Shan-e-Rehmatul Lil Alameen in government schools and in Town Hall here Tuesday.

The Education Authority Lahore held Naat, Speech and Quiz competitions among students. On the first day, out of 8,400 students, 1,404 students both male and female were selected for the next phase, who took part in Naat, speech and quiz contests. On the second day, 156 judges selected 180 students for next phase. The successful students would be given prizes as announced by the provincial government.

CPWB: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) is celebrating Rehmatul Lil Alameen Week. The children prayed for security and prosperity of the country. The CPWB has laid out programmes which include recitation of the Holy Quran, Na’at Khawani, speeches and quiz contests.

PTI: The PTI leaders organised Rehmatul Lil Alameen events in the provincial capital Tuesday. Addressing the events, the speakers stated that for the Muslim Ummah, the model of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beautiful beacon. They demanded the international community take notice of the blasphemous sketches.