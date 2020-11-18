Man, nephew hit to death by truck

LAHORE:A 22-year-old youth and his three-year-old nephew were killed by a recklessly-driven truck in Baghbanpura area here on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Muhammad Ramzan and son of his brother Usman. Yasmeen, sister-in-law of Ramzan, who had also suffered serious injuries in the accident, was shifted to a local hospital with serious injuries. Ramzan along with his sister-in-law Yasmeen and her son Usman was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven truck hit them in the limits of Baghbanpura police, as a result Ramzan and Usman died on the spot and Yasmeen sustained fatal injuries. Truck driver escaped.

LWMC truck kills two bikers: Two bike riders were killed by a speeding LWMC truck near Quaid-e-Azam Interchange on Tuesday. The victims, yet to be identified, were on their way on a bike when a rashly driven truck crushed them under its wheels. Police shifted the bodies to morgue.

Fire at shop: A fire broke out in a carpet shop in Naulakha Bazaar near Railway Station on Tuesday. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. No casualty was reported in the said incident. Fire had erupted in the shop due to short circuit.

Murder case: Badamibagh police have registered a murder case following the death of a folksinger’s brother.

The deceased identified as Abdul Waheed was the brother of a folk singer Shabnam Majeed. The victim along with his wife was on his way to a local clinic on a bike when unidentified assailants fired shots at him and escaped. The injured Abdul Waheed was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. Shabnam Majeed told the police that her brother had an argument with his wife a few days ago. She suspected that her brother had been murdered following an exchange of hot words with his wife.

Boy reunited: Nawankot Investigation police reunited a three-year-old boy with his family. The boy was taken by his father with him after separating his wife. Meanwhile, Iqbal Town Investigation police arrested one Suleman who was wanted in a rape case of 14-year-old girl for the last five months. The accused had escaped after raping the girl.

PSCA: International Police Association delegation visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Tuesday. On this occasion, the delegation was taken to the authority’s Operations and Monitoring Centre and PUCAR one Five Centre. The delegation was also briefed about Media Monitoring Centre, Advanced Traffic Management System and Automatic Number Plate Recognition System. The delegation was given a detailed briefing on usefulness of the Safe Cities project in the security situation. The delegation also gave suggestions regarding the inclusion of traffic rules in the curriculum and penalties.