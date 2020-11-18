Master Paints, AOS, Diamond Paints/FG Polo win in Rafi Alam Cup

LAHORE: Master Paints, AOS and Diamond Paints/FG Polo won the opening day matches of Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints thrashed Imperial Holdings by 13-3.5. Marcos Panelo's excellent eight goals were the treat to watch, which made him top scorer for the winning side. Farooq Amin Sufi and Babar Monnoo contributed a brace each and Bilal Haye struck one goal.

Hashim Kamal Agha and Mian Hussain Iftikhar scored one goal apiece for the losing side which had one and a half goal handicap advantage.

In the second match, AOS outpaced D Polo by 7.5-2. Guy Gibrat emerged as the top scorer for the winning side, which enjoyed one and a half goal handicap advantage. The other scorers were Shah Shamyl Alam, Ahmed Zubair Butt and Hamza Ali Hakeem - all hit one goal each.

For the losing side, Lt Col Omer Minhas scored a brace each.

In the third match, Diamond Paints/FG Polo outclassed Guard Group/Platinum Homes by 11-4. Tom Brodie fired in four goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani hammered a hat-trick. The other contributors were Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Mir Shoaib Ahmed - both struck a brace each.

For the losing side, Taimur Ali Malik thrashed three goals, while Amirreza Behboudi scored one.