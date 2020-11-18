KU awards 42 PhD, 32 MPhil degrees

The University of Karachi has awarded 42 PhD, 32 MPhil, and six MS degrees in various disciplines.

The PhD degrees were awarded to Ayeza Naeem in Microbiology, Zobia Israr Ahmed in Economics, Tayyaba Asif, Syeda Bushra Zafar and Fariha Ibrahim in Biotechnology, Sindhu Zahid and Humera Inayat in Chemistry, Muhammad Umar Farooq, Mushtaq Ullah Hashmi and Mairaj Ali in the Quran and Sunnah, Wizra Saeed, Saima Bint-e-Saif, Munazzah Mansoor, Sakina Raza Khan, Maryam Siddiqui and Sabahat Naseem in Clinical Psychology, Muhammad Awais in Mathematics, Shahana Wahid and Jaweria Tahir in Pharmacology, M Tariq Khan, Shabana Qazi, M Adnan Khan and Kulsoom Fatima in Islamic Learning, Hikmat Ullah in Islamic History, Uzma Manzoor, Nimra Qureshi and M Amin in Zoology, Syed Masood Raza, Syed Kamran Abbas Naqvi, Quura Tul Ain Sheikh and M Asif Shamim in Applied Economics, Zarina Arshad and Zainab Khan in Chemistry, Fatima Akhtar Salim in Mass Communication, M Rasheed Arshad in Philosophy, Gul-e-Hina Kaleem in Marine Biology, Jaweria Tahir in History, Sager Hussain in Nematology, Shumaila in Botany, Khalid Mehmood in Molecular Medicine, and Sara Qadeer and Sarwat Yousuf in Biochemistry.