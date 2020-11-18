CM Mahmood Khan orders land acquisition for Peshawar Model Town

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the quarters concerned for starting work simultaneously on land acquisition, consultancy, engineering design and other processes of the Peshawar Model Town Project.

He was chairing a meeting about the project here on Tuesday at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar, said an official handout. Senior Member Board of Revenue Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Director-General Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Zafar Ali Shah and officials of the Peshawar and Nowshera district administrations attended the meeting. Briefing the meeting about the salient features of the proposed model town, it was told that the project would consist of different 23 zones covering 180,000 acres of land. The practical work on the project would be launched by May, next year. It was informed that the process of feasibility study and identification of a suitable site for the project had been completed.

Under the project, 81,000 residential plots of different sizes would be available in the Model Town along with education complexes, medical and sports complexes and other allied facilities. The forum was apprised that under the project, a separate portion would be reserved for the media enclave and public offices as well. Up to 50 per cent of the total land would be reserved for residential purpose whereas 5 per cent for commercial and parking, 12 per cent for open/green spaces & parks, 23 per cent for roads, 8 per cent for public buildings and remaining portion of land would be reserved for graveyard and other requirements. The chief minister directed the officials for timely completion of all the process of the project, including the acquisition of land so that practical work on the project could be initiated as per plan. He also directed the officials to start work on the construction of the access road to the identified land and to open a PDA site office on the location. Mahmood Khan said the Peshawar Model Town is a mega housing scheme of the provincial government, stressing that special focus should be given to its master planning to make it perfect in all respects. He also directed the relevant officials to allocate sufficient land for the government offices in the proposed town keeping in view the future requirements.