COAS, FM, other condole with Siraj on his mother’s death

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other prominent national personalities have expressed condolences with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq over the death of his mother.

The foreign minister and COAS rang the JI Ameer and shared their condolence with him, said JI spokesman on Monday. Veteran PPP leader Mian Raza Rabbani, Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Sherpao, former governor Sindh Dr Ishratul Ebad, Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) President Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer and other also phoned Senator Sirajul Haq and shared his grief. They prayed that may the Almighty grant her higher places in Jannah and give the family courage to bear this loss.