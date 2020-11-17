Strict adherence to SOPs stressed

Islamabad:Health experts have advised that adherence to the health guidelines issued by the government is the sole option for the public to effectively curb the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health professionals and officials, working tirelessly in emergency wards and on the administrative front, have called upon the public to wholeheartedly observe the government’s instructions for stemming the contagion spread across the country.

“Doctors have warned that public’s disregard of the anti-virus SOPs such as mask-wearing, social distancing and others would ultimately hamper national initiative-- the fight against COVID-19. "The attitude of locals towards the SOPs seems to be casual and less cautious,” said Dr Mehwish, performing duty at the Emergency Ward of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The patients, visiting the emergency wards of hospitals did not fully care for social distancing, masks, and other safety measures, she added.

“The patients with normal fever may have the option of Paracetamol to avoid unnecessary visit to the hospital, a risky point in the current scenario,” Dr. Mehwish said while talking to this agency. Requesting anonymity, a police official at the Srinagar Highway check post told this agency that there was a section of society who was reluctant to comply with the prescribed SOPs.