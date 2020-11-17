PDM popularity has scared rulers: Yusuf Raza Gilani

MULTAN: PPP senior leader and former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has claimed that the popularity of the PDM has scared the rulers.

Addressing the PPP workers convention at the Gilani House on Monday, the former premier said that the party workers were the asset for the party leadership. The PPP was going to observe the party’s birth anniversary in the city of Saints Multan and it would be historic, he added. The city of Multan had remained a nucleus to the political movements and activities, he maintained.

The former premier said that the rulers were addressing meetings but creating hurdles in the way of the PDM meetings. Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the PPP was activating and mobilising its party workers. The PPP would host the leadership of the PDM in Multan, he told.

He said that the PPP always respected the courts. He alleged that government had buried the Kashmir dispute. The sugar, wheat and rice were exported in the PPP rule, he continued. Gilani said that when he was the prime minister, the NAB worked under him and he made the NAB more autonomous and powerful. The government had not launched any new project in the country, he maintained.

The PPP had passed the South Punjab bill from the Senate and approached the South Punjab Sooba Mahaz for province but they joined the PTI, he added. He said that the people of South Punjab were being given the secretariat like the British system.

The people of the South Punjab need an independent province not a secretariat, he concluded.Protest against france: The workers of powerloom sector here on Monday observed a complete strike against the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

The strike was observed on the call of All Pakistan Powerlooms Association. All business activities remained close in protest. Thousands of workers of powerloom sector gathered at Chowk Manzoorabad under the leadership of APPLA president Abdul Khaliq.

Speaking on the occasion, Wafaqul Madaras Pakistan president Qari Hanif Jalandhri demanded the Islamic countries and the Pakistani government boycott French and end diplomatic and economic relations with France.