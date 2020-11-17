MPA Sharjeel Memon directs officers concerned to ensure SOPs implementation for COVID-19

HYDERABAD: The MPA Sharjeel Inaam Memon who is also the focal person for Coronavirus in District Hyderabad has directed the concerned officers to ensure the implementation on SOPs for COVID-19.

He directed the concerned officers that shopkeepers and customers who are not wearing mask should be taken to task. He underlined the need of giving awareness to people about importance of SOPs including mask for the safety of the people. He was presiding over a meeting to review the present situation in regard to Covid-19 at Shahbaz Hall Hyderabad today.

The meeting decided to take measures for ensuring implementation on SOPs in Mosques and Imam Bargahs including social distancing and wearing mask. Mr. Sharjeel Memon directed the concerned officers to ensure social distancing in public transports as well so that spread of Coronavirus could be minimized. It was also decided that Assistant Commissioners according to SOPs will ensure closure of shops and restaurants except medical stores.

The officers of Health department informed the meeting about their problems. MPA Sharjeel Inaam Memon assured them that efforts would be made to get their problems related to Covid-19 resolved without delay. Vice chancellor Lumhs Dr Bekha Ram, PVC Ikramuddin Ujan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, and all ACs attended the meeting.****