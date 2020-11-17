Man killed, another injured in shootings

A man killed was in a firing incident in Gulshan-e-Maymar’s Janjal Goth on Monday. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 42-year-old Noor Wali, son of Mastan Jan. Police said the deceased worked as a watchman for the vehicles parked in an empty plot in the area. The deceased, who hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was apparently shot and killed over a personal enmity.

Separately, a man was injured at a dairy farm in Bhens Colony. He was taken to the JPMC where he was identified as 24-year-old Gul Hassan, son of Yousuf. The Sukkan police said the incident occurred when the man put up resistance during a mugging bid.