Man killed, another injured in shootings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man killed was in a firing incident in Gulshan-e-Maymar’s Janjal Goth on Monday. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 42-year-old Noor Wali, son of Mastan Jan. Police said the deceased worked as a watchman for the vehicles parked in an empty plot in the area. The deceased, who hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was apparently shot and killed over a personal enmity.
Separately, a man was injured at a dairy farm in Bhens Colony. He was taken to the JPMC where he was identified as 24-year-old Gul Hassan, son of Yousuf. The Sukkan police said the incident occurred when the man put up resistance during a mugging bid.