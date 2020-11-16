Petrol, diesel prices go down

ISLAMABAD: The government on Sunday reduced the petrol price by Rs1.71/liter and of diesel by Rs1.79/liter for a fortnight till 30 November. However, the prices of kerosene and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) were kept unchanged.

After this decision, petrol price will come down to Rs100.69/liter from earlier Rs102.40/liter and of High-Speed Diesel [diesel] to Rs101.43 from the earlier price of Rs103.22/liter. Kerosene and LDO prices will remain unchanged at Rs65.29 and Rs62.86 a liter, respectively. The new prices are applicable from November 16.

It is worth mentioning that The News had earlier reported that the rupee’s appreciation against the US dollar may lead to a decrease in petrol and diesel prices for the second half of November, providing the public with relief amid the rising inflation.Sources had informed The News that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) workings showed a room for per liter cut of Rs3.40 and Rs2.5 for petrol and diesel prices, respectively.

The federal government slashed the petrol price by R1.57 and diesel by Rs0.84 for the first fortnight of the current month. Kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) rates, however, remained unchanged.