Lightning kills teacher in Kasur village

KASUR: A teacher was killed when lightning struck him at Chak 46. Adeel Yaqub, a teacher at Government High School Burj Mahalam, Pattoki, was struck by lightning. As a result, he died on the spot. Meanwhile, the city and outskirts received the first rain of winter on Sunday. The rain continued intermittently till evening.

Dacoits injure two people on resistance: Robbers injured two people on resistance and took away cash and valuables in different incidents here. Robbers snatched gold ornaments, Rs 5,500 and two mobile phones from Yawar, Waqas and Allah Ditta near Landianwala Road. The dacoits also shot at and injured Waqas on offering resistance to them. Three robbers entered Ehsan’s shop near Raja Jang and snatched Rs 12,000 and a mobile phone from him. The dacoits also injured him on offering resistance to them.

Six dacoits entered a wedding function near Kot Gulab Singh, Phoolnagar, and looted Rs 200,000, gold ornaments and other valuables from the wedding guests.