A splendid show of female talent

Strictly following SOP’s, the Behbud Association organized a fashion show cum exhibition at the Serena Hotel titled ‘Embroidering Dreams.’ The event, which was held to celebrate and benefit Behbud’s home based workers and artisans, was well organized and well attended, while the guest of honour was First Lady, Samina Alvi. The show’s MC was Nosheen Bokhari. It was a great event, with lively music and beautiful clothes, uplifting our mood, giving us something to sing about and reminding of days gone by when the COVID-19 virus had not changed our lives.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO, Serena Hotels, Aziz Boolani said sponsoring events that showcased Pakistan’s rich and diverse culture was part of their Cultural Diplomacy platform. He praised the ladies for their dedicated volunteerism, thanked the First Lady for gracing the show and hoped everyone would enjoy the show.

The first part of the show featured embroidered outfits for children, both casual and formal - a real treat to see that something different is available for them besides what is generally available in the markets, and the second part featured clothes for all ages – beautiful blouses; coats; skirts – in fact, nearly every type of outfit women wear, including ‘one of a kind’ saris. The embroidery on each item was pleasing to the eye – something Behbud has become well known for – some of it subtle, some elaborate and all of it admirable and desirable. The volunteer models did a great job but since the majority of the ladies who were present wear a plus size, it would have been nice to see some plus size models walking the ramp to get a better idea! At the end, the designer team also walked the ramp to a round of applause. Thanks to their efforts and expertise, the Behbud boutique is a popular ‘go to’ stop for the shopping experience of the capitals ladies.

Addressing the gathering after the show, Samina Alvi thanked the organizers for inviting her and praised Behbud for empowering women to become self-sufficient and independent, so that they and their families can manage to live a better life. She stressed the importance of educating girls – something which Behbud also does – so that they can face the challenges and the country can prosper. Vice president Behbud Association, Abida Malik thanked the First Lady for her encouraging presence; her volunteer committee members; the Serena management for its support; Tarik and Fayeza Amin for managing the show in all its aspects; Amna Ilyas for the lovely silver jewellery and the guests for taking time out to attend. She concluded with a few words about the association.

Behbud Association, founded by its president Begum Akhter Riazuddin, is a non-profit organization that has been operating for almost fifty years with the help of volunteers and besides its exquisite hand embroidered items like clothes and linen, deals with the general uplift and empowerment of less privileged women – from health and education to monetary support and loans in times of need. Part of the running expenses of the association are self-generated and part are donated by generous supporters.