Sindh reports highest infection rate in current Covid-19 wave

Nine more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 942 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,747 in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 11,353 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 942 people, or 8.3 per cent — highest in the current wave — of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 1,808,831 tests, which have resulted in 155,680 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent. He said that 10,226 patients are currently under treatment: 9,721 in self-isolation at home, six at isolation centres and 499 at hospitals, while 379 patients are in critical condition, of whom 38 are on life support.

He added that 290 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 142,707, which shows a 92 per cent recovery rate.

The CM said that out of the 942 fresh cases of Sindh, 624 (or 66 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 234 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 196 from District South, 65 from District Central, 60 from District West, 47 from District Korangi and 22 from District Malir.

As for other divisions of the province, Hyderabad has reported 121 new cases, Kambar 24, Jamshoro 21, Badin 18, Sukkur 14, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Jacobabad 10, Umerkot nine, Ghotki eight, Larkana and Shikarpur six each, Tando Allahyar and Matiari five each, Tando Mohammad Khan four, Kashmore, Mirpurkhas and Thatta two each, and Tharparkar and Sanghar one each, he added.

The chief executive urged the people of the province to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures that his government has already issued, so every member of society can help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.