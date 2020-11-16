Exceptional One wins Nur Muhammad Cup

LAHORE: Exceptional One claimed the Arbab Nur Muhammad Khan Memorial Cup while favourite Churchill won the November Cup held here at the 11th winter meeting of the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Exceptional One was nowhere among the favourite but it came up with an elegant run to win race. Churchill did not have any trouble winning the November Cup.

Results:

1st race winner Jonti Road, 2nd Surkhab, 3rd Bright Bomber

2nd race winner Ask Me, 2nd On The Spot Win, 3rd Bright Gold

3rd race winner Chotta Jhara, 2nd Safder Princess, 3rd Tell Me

4th race winner Silken Black, 2nd Zoaq-e-Yakeen, 3rd Khan Jee

5th race (Nur Muhammad Khan Cup) winner Exceptional One, 2nd Final Call, 3rd Welldone Pakistan

6th race (November Cup) winner Churchill, 2nd Sahil, 3rd Marmaris

7th race winner Special One, 2nd Believe Me, 3rd Princes Of Arab .