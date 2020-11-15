Nur Muhammad Cup, November Cup main races today

LAHORE: Arbab Nur Muhammad Khan Memorial Cup and November Cup will be the centre of attention for equine sport followers during the 11th winter meeting at Lahore Race Club on Sunday (today).

In a card of eight races accepted for the day, first four are of 1100 metres, both the cups are of 1300 metres and the last two of 1200. The memorial cup features 11 horses with Sanctity favourite for win.

For November, having a select group of six, Churchill is believed to be the best.

The other races are the Rambo Plates of different classes and divisions with the first being the maiden race.

Normally there is no declared favourite in maiden races still focus is beamed at Bright Bomber for win. Expectations for places will be on Days Gone and Shining Armour. This class VII and division-V also has Jee Aya Nu, Azm-e-Nau, Jonti Road, Surkhab, Merchant of Venus, Piyari Guria, La Ilam, Bindya Love, Salam-e-Kot Addu, Babar Choice, Jeetu Baba, Aktolgali and Great Warrior.

The second is the class VII and Division-V race of 13 ponies. Here favourite for win is Bright Gold while palaces may be taken by Golden Pound and After Hero. Others in the race are Meray Pass Tum Ho, Royal Ascort, On The Spot Win, Stella, Bano, Ask Me, Baa Aytbar, Sheba, Maximum Security and She.

In the third Rambo Plate race of class VII and division-IV, there are nine acceptances and favourite is Chotta Jharra. For place potential is seen in Minding and Ayub Princess. The remaining field has Sure Trust, Dimple, Tell Me, Smiling Again, Sarjee and Safdar Princess.

The fourth race is of class VI and division-II and III and from among seven participants, Badeera is believed the best. It may be followed by Khan Jee and Silken Black. Narowali Princess, Zoag-e-Yakeen, Wahab Choice and Gondal Choice complete the field.

The Arbab Nur Muhammad Khan Memorial Cup is of class-VI and division-IV is fifth race of the day. This 11 horses’ race has Sanctity as the main bet. The places might be occupied by Final Call and Amazing Runner. The field also has Prince Albert, Exceptional One, Amazing Lips, Friends Forever, Legacy, Gondal Prince, Welldone Pakistani and Innocent One.

November Cup, a six-horse race of class VI and division I and II, has Churchill as favouirte and for places Marmaris and Sahil are the likely claimers. The field is completed by Al Akbar, Jharra and Pockets.

The seventh is the sixth Rambo Plate, which is of class VI and division-1. Expectations for win in this extensive 10-horse field are on Manthaar. Places may be taken by Prince of Arab and Believe Me. The others are Din Ka Raja, Shahbaz, Banaras Prince, Special One, Qalandra, Malika Princess and Missing My Love.

The final race of the day is of class VII and division-II. Favourite for win in this race is Dazzling and for place Rang-e-Hina and Zandora. The others are Princess Mehera, Turning Light, The Kingdom and Senator.