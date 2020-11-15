‘Healthy lifestyle can protect from diabetes’

LAHORE : Pakistan is one of the rapidly growing countries with prevalence and increase in number of diabetics and their number is growing with every passing day.

Pakistan has now become the fourth country with type one and type two diabetics. If the situation remains the same the country would become the third among most affected countries in the coming two years. Lack of physical activity, unhealthy lifestyle and unhygienic food intake are the major causes of increase in diabetics in Pakistan.

These were the views of the participants in a seminar on diabetes awareness organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Jang Group of Newspapers in collaboration with Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the seminar while the experts included University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram, Professor Dr Khurshid Khan, President Endocrine Society and Head of Medicine Department Fatima Memorial Hospital, Dr Imran Hassan, Head of Medicine Department and Diabetes Centre Lahore General Hospital, Dr Tahir Rasool, Head of Diabetes Department Akhuwat and Dr Ali Saqlain Haider Consultant Neurologist.

Muhammad Shahid Farooqi, Commercial Director Ferozsons Laboratories, presented the opening speech while Wasif Nagi was the host.

In her speech, Dr Yasmin Rashid said diabetes was increasing rapidly in Pakistan and the only way to halt its growth was taking a few precautionary steps in life. We need to change our way of life, eating habits and controlling obesity in children. These are such step with which we can prevent its spread. Obesity not only develops diabetes but is also one of the main root causes of several other diseases. “In case diabetes is diagnosed in children or in adult, its control is necessary. Besides, awareness about diabetes during pregnancy is also very important because if it is not in control the health of infant would be at high risk,” she maintained.

She stressed upon the need of holding similar seminars for public awareness.

Dr Javed Akram reminded that 14 November is observed as a World Diabetes Day with a purpose to spread awareness and find out ways for its control and better health of patients. “We have normally observed that diabetics take medicine but don’t maintain balance in lifestyle and when there is improvement in health they quit taking medicine when it should be taken regularly,” he observed. He said, “Life with diabetes becomes a challenge and if it is not under control it affects heart, kidneys, eyes, liver and other organs.”

He said the disease damages kidneys and develops a need for dialyses. There is an urgent requirement of 580,000 dialyses machines in the country and we only have 80,000 machines, he added. He stressed on adopting a habit of walk and using stairs instead of lift.

He said that man having waist of 36 inches and woman with 32 inches are at high risk of diabetes. Muhammad Shahid Farooqi thanked all the participants. Professor Khurshid said that around 20 million people in Pakistan are diabetic.

He said that Pakistan Endocrine Society had initiated a programme for awareness and prevention of diabetes. Dr Imran said life cannot come back to normal in case diabetes lead to any disability. So prevention and care is better than cure, he added. Dr Ali Saqlain expressed his belief that diabetes destroys vital organs of a human being and takes it such a peculiar level from where there is no returning back and cure. Dr Tahir Rasool said that one of the major reason of diabetes is intake.

“We should be selective in our food intake and have it in small portions to prevent it happening.

“Diabetics should have his regular checkup and maintain balance in life,” he said and added that their blood pressure and cholesterol level should also be within control. Basit Hameed in his concluding remarks said that this seminar was particularly organised for public awareness and benefit from views of all the experts, doctors and consultants.