Successful PDM rallies have frightened ‘selected’ rulers: PPP leader

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader and former provincial minister Rahimdad Khan has said the recent successful mammoth public meetings of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have frightened the ‘selected’ rulers.

“This selected government has no other option but to go home. The ever-rising prices of essential commodities, medicines and unemployment have multiplied the plights of the poor,” Rahimdad Khan told reporters during his visit to the Takhtbhai Press Club on Saturday. He said the PPP workers and supporters would fully participate in the PDM upcoming public meeting on November 22 to send this fake government home.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is incapable and incompetent to run the country, and his government is worse than a dictatorship,” he believed. He said that the PPP was one of PDM 11 opposition parties and its leadership, workers and supporters would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sake of true democracy and the nation. The ex-minister said the PDM power show in Peshawar would prove a last nail in the coffin of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government and the nation would soon get rid of incompetent rulers. He said the leaders of political parties could not be intimidated by declaring them traitors and agents of foreign agencies. He lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for reneging on his pledges he made during the election and betraying the people. The PPP leader termed the PDM as a beginning for real democracy and civilian supremacy in the country.