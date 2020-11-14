PHC CJ Waqar Seth laid to rest as mourning observed across KP

PESHAWAR: A day of mourning was observed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmad Seth was laid to rest at a graveyard in the provincial capital on Friday.

A large number of people attended his funeral prayer at the Karnel Sher Khan Stadium in the Peshawar Cantonment. Judges and lawyers were present in large numbers. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also offered his Namaz-i-Janaza along with other notables. He was buried near the grave of his mother at the Sarki Gate graveyard. Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, aged 59, died of Covid-19 at a private hospital at Islamabad on Thursday after battling the coronavirus for two weeks. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 22 and was first admitted to a private hospital at Peshawar. Later, he was shifted to a hospital at Islamabad. He is the highest ranking judicial officer to have died of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had announced one-day mourning across the province on his death. The Pakistan Bar Council, the KP Bar Council and other lawyers’ bodies had announced three-day mourning on the passing away of one of the most distinguished judges of the country. Quran Khwani and condolence meetings will be held across the province during the three days. Judges, lawyers, politicians and people from different walks of life paid glowing tributes to Justice Waqar Seth for his contribution as a judge and lawyer. He was regarded as an honest, competent and brave judge as he never compromised on principles. Many described him as the bravest, most honest and competent judges in the history of the country’s judiciary.

Belonging to a business family of Dera Ismail Khan, Waqar Ahmad Seth, was appointed as the 24th chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) in June 2018. He had started his professional career in December 1985 when he was enrolled as an advocate. He became an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2008. His judicial career started on August 2, 2011 when he was elevated to the Peshawar High Court as an additional judge. He also worked as a banking judge and a company judge of the PHC. He also served as a member of the Subordinate Judiciary Service Tribunal, Peshawar.

Last year he headed a three-member special court hearing the high treason case against former President retired General Pervez Musharraf for unconstitutionally enforcing emergency in the country. On December 17, 2019, the special court awarded the death sentence to Pervez Musharraf. This was the first time that a once-powerful general and former military ruler was awarded the death sentence. Chief Justice Waqar Seth was praised for his bravery in giving this judgment under Article 6 of the Constitution, though he also faced criticism from the PTI government and the military for terming someone as a traitor who had fought to defend the country for more than 40 years. He also headed other benches that gave verdicts in many important cases including the Bus Rapid Transit project in Peshawar. He headed a PHC bench that acquitted 74 convicts who were awarded the death sentence by military courts. Some of his judgments irked the ruling elite.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad and other judges of the Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, chief justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC). The chief justice and other honourable judges of the apex court extended their condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family. They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and give patience to the family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

In a statement, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abdul Lateef Afridi expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of PHC CJ Waqar Ahmad Seth and termed it an irreparable loss to the legal fraternity. The SCBA chief lauded the services rendered by the late Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth for dispensation of justice and said the legal fraternity had not only lost an eminent judge, but also a great human being, an upright, audacious and honest jurist who led an exemplary life and preferred simplicity. “His brave and valiant efforts for the supremacy of rule of law will always be remembered," Afridi added. The president and SCBA members offered their condolences and sympathies to the family members of the late judge and prayed for peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family to bear the immense loss.

Meanwhile, Afridi has called upon the Supreme Court authorities to take effective precautionary measures and also ensure implementation of SOPs amid rising cases of COVID-19. He suggested the apex court fix only cases of urgent nature for the time-being. He opined that large-scale gatherings of lawyers as well as litigants on the Supreme Court premises and its registry branches should be restricted. He suggested the use of virtual appearance of lawyers in the court.

The SCBA chief said the Constitution also guarantees safety and security of its citizens, therefore, the government should take concrete steps to provide safety and protection to all citizens.