NAB submits reply to Rana Sanaâ€™s bail plea

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau on Friday submitted a reply to the bail petition of PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan in assets beyond means case and stated that Sanaullah had approached the court to hinder the process of law. In its reply, NAB said three complaints were received against Rana Sana and competent authority had given approval for inquiry and investigation against him. Inquiry and investigation against Sanaullah were being conducted in accordance with law and call-up notices were issued to him accordingly. NAB denied the allegation that Rana Sana was being harassed.

Opposing his bail petition, NAB stated that Sana should submit documentary proofs to refute the charges of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income. A two-judge bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider will resume hearing on his bail petition from 16 November (Monday). The petition of the opposition leader is pending since March.