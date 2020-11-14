Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announces schedule for Seerat Week

LAHORE: Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that on the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar “Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen” Week will be observed from 16 to 22 November to pay homage to Holy Prophet (PBUH) who is a source of light and guidance for all the human beings.

She said the chief minister had directed all the provincial departments to commemorate “Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen” Week with reverence. In this regard, different activities have been planned at division, district and tehsil level. Addressing a press conference here Friday, she said the world had seen scholars, philosophers and preachers but none was as great as the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). “We want to send message to rest of the world that Islam is a religion of peace and promotes tolerance, brotherhood, and harmony. The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a role model for every person of this world,” she added.

She said the publication of profane sketches in the West had hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims around the globe and Prime Minister Imran Khan, becoming the voice of Ummah, strongly condemned it and raised the issue at every forum, including the United Nations. Briefing the media about different activities planned by the provincial government, she said that a special walk would be held after the Cabinet Committee meeting on Monday and all the provincial ministers will take part in it. Na’atia Mushaira will be arranged on Tuesday in which renowned poets will be invited from across the country.

On Wednesday, a mega event will be arranged under the auspices of Higher Education Department at Gaddafi Stadium in which all the prize winners will be invited from all the districts. Ulema and Mashaikh conference will be held on Thursday by Auqaf & Religious Affairs Department to promote inter-religious harmony. Calligraphy competition will be held on Friday. She said the School Education Department will arrange debate competitions on Saturday and winners will be awarded with prizes.

Mehfil-e-Sama will be organised at Data Darbar on Sunday night. She said that keeping in view the ongoing corona situation, all SOPs would be strictly ensured in all these activities. Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said that religious minorities residing in Pakistan strongly condemned the profane sketches republication in France.