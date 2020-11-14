Three held for buying, abducting minors for prostitution

LAHORE:Nawankot investigation police arrested two men and a woman on charges of abducting and buying young girls for prostitution.

The arrested accused have been identified as Najma Bibi, the ringleader of the gang, and her accomplices Waqar Ahmed and Saleh Muhammad. The accused used to kidnap and buy innocent young girls and take them to Sindh province for prostitution. About two months ago, a case of abduction of a 13-year-old innocent girl was registered by Nawankot police.

The girl was rescued from the custody of the three arrested accused and handed over to her heirs. The accused during interrogation confessed to kidnapping and buying dozens of underage girls for prostitution.

smuggled goods: The Customs staff Lahore raided 36 godowns and recovered smuggled goods worth Rs840 million in the current year. Amongst the major items seized were smuggled/non-duty paid dry fruits, tyres, skimmed milk, cigarettes, petroleum products and luxury vehicles.

suicide: A 20-year-old girl “committed suicide” in Makkah Colony in the Naseerabad area on Friday. The girl identified as Asiya ended her life by hanging herself with a fan over unknown issues. Police inspected site and questioned the house residents who could not give some reason for her suicide. Police suspected that the girl did not commit suicide but was killed. Police called her family members to the police station and removed the body to morgue.

body found: A newborn girl was found dead in the limits of Badami Bagh police on Friday. Locals spotted the body of the newborn in a garbage dump in a plot at Malik Park, Badami Bagh and informed police. It was removed to morgue.

Flag march: Model Town division police Friday held a flag march with an objective to maintain peace in the provincial metropolis. The SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin, PRU and police mobiles participated in the flag march led by the Model Town SP. The flag march started from Gaddafi Stadium and passed through Gulberg Main Boulevard and Jail Road.