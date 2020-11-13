Challenging of eligibility as MP: IHC gives Vawda more time to submit reply

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted more time to Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda to submit his reply in a case challenging his eligibility as a member of the Parliament.

Justice Aamir Farooq conducted the hearing on a petition moved by Barrister Jahangir Jadoon against Vawda.

Counsel Haroon Duggal submitted power of attorney for Faisal Vawda and prayed the court to grant some time for submission of comments.

Justice Farooq said initial arguments in the case had been completed, adding that the petitioner’s case was that ‘the federal minister was an American citizen at the time of submission of his nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’.

The court asked the lawyer to study the case, as it was only related to dates, adding that it had sought record from the Election Commission.

The lawyer requested the court to direct the ECP to share these documents with the defense to which the court remarked that the nomination papers and affidavit had been submitted by his client himself.

The petitioner’s lawyer pleaded that the court had already given maximum time to the defense for filing comments, adding that delaying tactics were being used to waste the court time.

The defense lawyer said he had to travel from Lahore to appear in the case to which the judge said it was only a distance of 3:30 hours.

The lawyer said he had to conduct a meeting with his client who lived in Karachi.

The court remarked that it was a case of quo-warranto seeking to de-seat someone. “If Vawda was not an American citizen at the time of submission of his nomination papers, then there was no issue,” Justice Farooq said. The court then adjourned hearing till December 15.