PPP to form next govt in GB: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday expressed optimism that his party will form the next government in Gilgit Baltistan through the vote of the people. “We are fighting for the right to rule, right to property and right to employment of the people of Gilgit Baltistan. Now the days are gone when the GB government would be of the party ruling Islamabad. Now the government in Gilgit Baltistan will decide who rules Islamabad,” he said while addressing public meetings at different places in Gilgit in connection with the upcoming general election. Addressing a public meeting, Bilawal said the Gilgit Baltistan election had made headlines at home and abroad.

“When other parties saw the PPP leadership campaigning in the elections, they also sent their main leadership to Gilgit Baltistan. This is the victory of jiyalas of Gilgit Baltistan,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had totally ignored Gilgit Baltistan in the last two years.

The PPP chairman said he will fulfill all the promises which he was making with the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said the PPP was going to form the next government in Gilgit Baltistan after 15 November.

“Like the past, this time around too our candidates will achieve a landslide victory,” he said.

He paid tribute to the PPP workers for running an excellent campaign and asked them to continue their hard work till the evening of 15 November – the polling day.