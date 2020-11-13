close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
AY
Asim Yasin
November 13, 2020

Ex-premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf contracts corona

National

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has been tested positive for COVID-19. After testing positive, former premier has cancelled all his engagements and quarantined himself. Few days ago, PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira also contracted corona while PPP’s Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari recently recovered from COVID-19.

