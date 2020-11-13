COAS, AJK PM discuss LoC, held Kashmir situation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday reiterated the Pakistan Army’s utmost support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and the people of Kashmir.

The Army chief made the remarks while talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider during a meeting. According to a tweet by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar, the AJK Prime Minister met the Army chief where “matters of mutual interest, particularly the situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir were discussed.

“COAS reiterated Pakistan Army’s utmost support and commitment to Kashmir cause and the people of Kashmir.” In a separate meeting, Gen Bajwa welcomed the new Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil, saying his services would help optimise Pak-Afghan bilateral relations.

The Afghan ambassador called on the Army Chief here, the DG ISPR said in a tweet. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including the regional security situation, ongoing Afghan peace process, border management, and defence and security cooperation were discussed.

The two sides noted the exceptional brotherly relations between the two countries and pledged to further improve the same