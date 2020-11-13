Group art show by prominently emerging artists opens today

Islamabad : The third art show by nine prominently outstanding artists—four of them winners of the Arjumand Painting Awards — opens today on the Gallery 6 website (https:// gallery6islamabad.com/category/exhibition/).

Flowers— especially the Periwinkle (Sada Bahar)—are recurring motifs in Aqeel Solangi’s work. He establishes a constant dialogue between nature and constructed elements within the landscape with different juxtaposition, as if he is addressing the Freudian term ‘uncanny’ to explore the notion of uncertainty.

Irfan Gul Dahri’s current work projects the anthropomorphized ideas and stories dwelling between the realm of perceived existence and fantasy. This is intellectually fascinating as from times immemorial, human beings have been living with many mythical and fantasy creatures in a parallel reality within their world of imagination.

Javaid Iqbal Mughal’s work is a silent conversation about the hierarchy within males as observed in our society. He depicts these using facial expressions and hand gestures in chiaroscuro technique witin a dark palette.

Kanwal Zafar is an abstract painter trying to understand the secrets of the universe in terms of energy, frequency and vibrations in visual forms. She presents these through pulsations of colors and varying textures. Her aesthetically composed paintings are outburst of positive energy that invigorate the soul and enliven the environment.

Nazia Gull’s work is inspired from her social surroundings and personal experiences. It expresses her inner feelings as she attempts to capture both harsh and pleasant realities in a surrealistic way.

Samra Cheema paints directly from the tube or dry paints on the canvas and creates texture using her fingers.This technique creates a sensations as if paint is coming out of my canvas.

The current subjects of Syeda Unab Sumble are common people, especially street vendors. She has an eye to see something especial in them.

Syrraa Ali’s abstract imagery depicts her everyday life experiences and stories through textures, colours and shapes.