Two men gunned down

LAHORE:Two men were shot dead by their rivals on PECO Road in the Liaqatabad area on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Ramzan alias Jani and Ali Raza, were cousins and residents of Keer Kalan Green Town. The assailants in a car intercepted them when they came to a local court on hearing and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Ramzan died on the spot and Abid sustained fatal wounds. The car riders drove away from the scene. The injured victim was rushed to a local hospital where he breathed his last. The bodies were shifted to morgue.

Police have not yet been able to locate the unidentified assailants and the car used in the crime. The victim Ramzan alias Jani had allegedly killed his relative, Nelu Jutt, in 2013, and was on bail in the murder case. Police suspected that both the persons had been murdered by Bholla Jutt, son of Nelu Jutt.

shot dead: A man was shot dead by two youths and a woman in his house in the Chung police area in wee hours of Thursday. The victim has been identified as Saeed Ahmed of Bhatta village, Chung. He was a labour contractor in a factory and lived in a rented house along with the family of his brother, Younas. On the day of the incident, the two youths and a woman armed with weapons entered his house by scaling the wall. The youths, who were 21 to 22 years old, had covered their faces with clothes and the woman covered her with a mask. They woke Saeed up and started beating him. They confined all the other family members to a room, took the victim to the street and shot at and wounded him. They escaped. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police removed the body to morgue and registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Younas.

Three held: Harbanspura police arrested three youths on charge of firing. The culprits were identified as Kashif, Allah Ditta and Abu Bakr. The accused resorted to aerial firing and uploaded the video on social media.

Youth dies in road accident: An 18-year-old youth was killed and his friend injured by a speeding truck on Garhi Shahu Bridge on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Shahroz of Boharwala Chowk near Lahore Railway Station. The injured victim has been identified as Roni who was admitted to a local hospital. Both were passing through Garhi Shahu Bridge when a rashly driven truck hit them. The accused driver escaped leaving his vehicle behind the scene. The body was shifted to morgue.

Seven POs arrested: Lahore police arrested seven proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours. Two of the arrested POs were involved in cheque bounce cases, one in fraud, two in kidnapping, and two were involved in fighting. Meanwhile, police registered five cases of illegal arms, six of drugs and 11 cases of wheelie.

Police performance reviewed: The SSP Investigation Lahore held a meeting with CIA and Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) on Thursday. The AVLS SP, all DSPs of CIA and AVLS attended the meeting. The SSP reviewed the progress made in the investigation of cases, including murder, robbery and vehicle theft.