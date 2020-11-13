Neglected sector

This refers to the letter ‘Better planning’ (Nov 12) by Khan Faraz. The writer has talked about the government’s poor planning that has badly affected the country’s agriculture sector. It is indeed shocking to learn that Pakistan, which is an agricultural country, regularly faces a severe shortage of wheat, sugar and other food items. To deal with this shortage, the country has to import food items. The government needs to pay attention to this problem. This year in Bannu, maize seeds that were provided by the local agriculture department were of low-quality. A large portion of the maize crop was wasted, and poor farmers lost billions of rupees. The government needs to take action against the incompetent people who are responsible for this sad state. The government has a lot to do to take full advantage of the agricultural sector of the country.

Engineer Intizar Khan

Bannu