A long wait?

The Covid-19 pandemic has wiped happiness and joy from the world. The ever-evolving virus brings so many challenges for the people. This week, however, the people felt some relief when Pfizer announced that its trial of the coronavirus vaccines has been successful. It has further added that the vaccines was more than 90 percent effective.

However, we still have to wait a little more for the vaccine. Since we have no idea when the vaccine will be available, it is essential that we follow all SOPs religiously and do everything that we can to fight against the virus.

Sarmad Elahi

Lahore