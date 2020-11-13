Pensioners’ plight

This refers to the letter ‘Older pensioners’ (Nov 8) by Raja Shafaatullah. The issue that the writer has highlighted needs the urgent attention of the authorities. For political leaders, this issue is not ‘profitable’ and this is the main for their ignorance towards the plight of these pensioners.

The writer was correct when he said that before 1970, salaries were drastically low. To ensure that these pensioners are receiving a decent amount of money, the government has to increase the amount of their monthly pension. The government is requested to take timely action.

Shahid Ehsan Khalid

Islamabad