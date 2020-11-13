New alliance?

This refers to the news report ‘General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s action on Karachi incident: Bilawal accepts, Nawaz Sharif rejects’ (Nov 11). According to the news report, Bilawal appreciated the timely action taken by the COAS and said, “To take action against those found guilty of an act is the democratic way. Such actions enhance the prestige of institutions. I hope we will take this initiative forward and join hands to work together. Such processes should continue for the sake of democracy as this step will fortify the prestige of institutions. This is just the beginning; this process must continue for the sake of democracy”.

Bilawal’s soft tone indicates that a new political alignment might be in the offing. The PTI may opt for peaceful coexistence with the political maestro, Asif Ali Zardari, and his party against the PML-N. The PTI chief is also a strong proponent of U-turns. Politics is a dirty game where nothing is impossible.

Huma A Majeed

Karachi