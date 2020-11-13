close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 13, 2020

Better content

Newspost

 
November 13, 2020

Recently, I watched a Pakistani web series. The plot was relatable, and the language was not disrespectful. The show reminded me of the time when we used to watch decent dramas on the state-run PTV. Those dramas focused on real life situations.

Now, TV dramas come with highly debatable storylines. The content that is being written for the TV needs to be reviewed. We all have to work together for the betterment of society.

Mariam Ejaz

Rawalpindi

Latest News

More From Newspost