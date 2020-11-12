Increase in sugar, wheat prices subject of Parliament: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday said that addressing the issue of price hike of wheat and sugar lies with the Parliament instead of the court.

The Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, was conducting a hearing on the plea filed by a citizen Muhammad Zaman regarding the increase in prices of sugar and wheat. The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that the flour price had reached Rs70 per kg in various cities. He prayed to the court to issue orders to the government to take action against those responsible for the price hike.

The chief justice asked if the issue fell in the jurisdiction of this court. He then asked as to who was the elected member of the petitioner's area. The court remarked that it was a subject of the Parliament instead of the court. “The Parliament is answerable to the people who should trust their elected members,” Justice Minallah added. The court sent the matter to the Pakistan Citizen Portal and disposed of the case.