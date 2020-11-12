GB people are not for sale, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said the PPP will form the government in Gilgit-Baltistan first and then form the federal government in Islamabad.

“No one should even think of stealing votes in GB because I am here and will not let anyone steal the votes,” he said while addressing an election rally in Bargo area of Gilgit district.

A large number of women were waving the party flags on the way of rally. Youth were raising slogans while welcoming their leader. Bilawal asked the youth to keep this hard work continuing till November 15 and bring the elderly and women to the polling stations. “The PPP will win and by the evening of polling day we all will be celebrating the victory,” he claimed.

Bilawal said the relations between the people of GB and PPP go a long way back. “The selected prime minister is sending one after the other foul-mouthed minister, but they do not know that the people of GB do not tolerate unscrupulous people,” he said. Bilawal alleged that the ministers are distributing money for buying votes, but the people of GB are honourable and loyal people. “They are not for sale,” he said. “Everyone can see that PPP is winning in GB,” he said. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Senator Sherry Rehman, Jamil Soomro, Advocate Amjad Hussain, Jamil Ahmed and Sadia Danish also accompanied Bilawal in the rally.