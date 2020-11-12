NAB Executive Board meeting today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the NAB will hold its meeting today (Thursday). NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal will chair the meeting. The meeting will discuss various inquires, investigations and corruption references and authorise after due diligence and collective wisdom of senior management of NAB as per law.