Price Meter.PK, AOS win matches in Lahore Garrison Polo

LAHORE: Price Meter.PK and AOS won matches in the Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2020 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Price Meter.PK outpaced Platinum Homes/Guard Group by 11-7. From the winning side, Mannuel Carranza emerged as the top scorer with six superb goals. Raja Taimur Nadeem and Sufi Muhammad Haroon slammed two goals each. From the losing side, the major contribution came from Taimoor Ali Malik, who cracked a quartet while Amirreza Behboudi struck the remaining three goals.

Platinum Homes/Guard Group started the match well by firing in a field goal but Price Meter.PK then made a good comeback by striking two back-to-back goals to take 2-1 lead. They continued their good show in the second chukker as well and cracked a quartet of goals against two by Platinum Homes to stretch their lead to 6-3.

Price Meter.PK maintained their supremacy in the third chukker as well as they added three goals to their tally to make it 9-3 but Platinum Homes bounced back well and struck two back-to-back goals to reduce the margin to 9-5. The fourth and last chukker was evenly poised as both the sides struck two goals each to make it 11-7. No further goal was converted and Price Meter.PK emerged as the winners by 11-7.

The second match of the day saw AOS team carving out a close 7.5-6 victory over Barry's. Shah Shamyl Alam played a key role in AOS triumph with his tremendous three-goal haul. Guy Gibrat banged in a brace and Ahmed Zubair Butt struck one for the winning side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage.

The second match of the day proved to be well-contested encounter where both the teams matched fire-with-fire and in the end it was handicap advantage which helped AOS win the nail-biting encounter.