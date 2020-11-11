Meera rejects fraud allegations

LAHORE: Film star Meera has claimed that she is a truthful and very clean woman with a strong character while waving her bank statement in front of journalists at Lahore Press Club here on Tuesday

She said that she was always ready to present herself to all government agencies for her audit and bank accounts scrutiny.

Meera, who has been lately known for creating controversies to allegedly gaining attention of the media and the world around her, once again created a scene at a crowded press conference when she left journalists bewildered and went out of the Press Club hall crying on the demand of the journalists to give themthe copy of her bank statement which she had been waving in front of them during the press conference.

Meera challenged that if the allegations of fraud against her were proven, she will hang herself in public. She offered that she will give the details of accounts to everyone and added that she was ready to present herself to all the concerned agencies for her financial scrutiny. It is pertinent to note that earlier a choreographer had alleged that Meera collected millions under the pretext to help the needy artistes during corona.