Secretary finance asks govt to relieve him

ISLAMABAD: Hectic lobbying has been underway for clinching the top position of federal secretary finance as the incumbent Naveed Kamran Baloch has requested the government to relieve him in the first week of next month.

The incumbent secretary finance after getting retirement is supposed to assume the charge of executive director in the World Bank’s headquarters at Washington DC. In another development, the federal government has sought nominations of grade 20 and 21 officers from ministries/divisions and provincial governments for filling of vacant posts as economic ministers at Pakistani embassies at Washington, Tokyo, Beijing and London.

For top position of secretary finance, there are four major contenders for this slot including Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, incumbent Federal Secretary Cabinet Division, Ali Raza Bhutta, Federal Secretary Power Division, Kamran Afzal, Special Secretary Finance, and Mohsin Chandna who is currently serving into Ministry of Communication. Now Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to select someone on this key position within next couple of weeks who possess expertise to steer the economy out of crisis. Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera possesses experience of work at both federal and provincial governments. He worked at the Ministry of Privatisation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Commerce and now working as Secretary Cabinet Division.

Kamran Afzal, who has been recently promoted into grade 22 and given position of Special Secretary Finance, is also considered among the strong contenders for this slot. Mohsin Chandna, who is working in grade 21 into Ministry of Communication, possesses vast knowledge about macroeconomic issues, who also possesses experience to work at Washington DC so he is also strong contenders for this slot. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance issued notification for appointment of Kamran Ali Afzal, Special Secretary Finance, as spokesperson for the ministry.