Punjab reports 12 corona deaths, 407 new cases

LAHORE: Twelve Covid-19 patients died and another 407 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Tuesday. The toll of fatalities rose to 2,420 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 107,329 in the province.

Out of a total of 107,329 infections in Punjab, 104,549 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 9,130 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,689,450 in the province. After 2,420 fatalities and recovery of a total of 97,651 patients, as many as 7,258 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Nadeem Shah adds from Multan: Five more corona patients died at the Nishtar Hospital on Monday night, which increased the total death toll to 18 during the first nine days of the current month.

Nishtar Hospital spokesperson Dr Irfan Ahmed told The News that five corona patients died were identified as Muhammad Nadeem, Shamim Akhtar, Rabia Bibi and Jabir Ali, all residents of Multan, and Sidra Bibi of Toba Tek Singh. Dr Irfan Ahmed said that 15 corona positive patients were in critical condition while four critical patients were put on ventilators.